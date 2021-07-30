Gyasi Zardes lifts US over Qatar 1-0, into Gold Cup final

Goalkeeper Matt Turner made three big first-half saves for the U.S.

Qatar had a chance to go ahead in the 61st minute but Hassan Al-Haydos sent a penalty kick over the crossbar following a foul by James Sands. Al-Haydos took a stutter step and tried to fool goalkeeper Matt Turner with a panenka, a soft shot down the middle.

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Zack Steffem, Josh Sargent and other U.S. regulars missed the Gold Cup for vacation followed by preseason with their European clubs.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter made a rare decision to start the same lineup in consecutive games.

The match was played at Q2 Stadium, which opened last month and will host the Americans' World Cup qualifier against Jamaica on Oct. 7.

