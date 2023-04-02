Gymnastics leader visits Ukraine as Olympic standoff deepens

FIG president Morinari Watanabe met with the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, and sports minister Vadym Guttsait, according to an account of the meeting published on the presidential website late Saturday. The statement said Watanabe was urged not to support Russian participation at the Paris Olympics next year.

The visit came four days after the International Olympic Committee recommended that international sports governing bodies like the FIG readmit athletes from Russia and Belarus as neutrals without national symbols as qualifying for the Paris Olympics ramps up. They would remain excluded from team sports and athletes who are members of the Russian military would be barred, under IOC recommendations. The IOC says it hasn't made a final decision about the Olympics.