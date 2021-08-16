Hachette Book Group in deal to acquire Workman Publishing

“When I recognized that the time had come for Workman to have a new home, my first and foremost goal was to find a place where Workman’s unique culture could prosper long into the future,” Carolan Workman, executive chair and president of Workman, said in a statement Monday. "I truly believe that our two companies will thrive together in this partnership.”

Hachette CEO Michael Pietsch said in a statement that he had long admired Workman, “marveling at the spirit of innovation that drives their business, their strong brand franchises, their focus on backlist, the work culture they have nurtured, and the outstanding reputation they have established among authors, agents, booksellers, and the media."