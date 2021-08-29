Lake Superior: Michigan beats Ohio for Little League title

The team from West Side Little League in Hamilton, Ohio, juiced the bases again in the third with nobody out. The next two batters struck out looking before Chance Retherford was picked off at third base as he headed toward the dugout after strike two.

Ohio got its run in the second. Chase Moak led off with a triple and Cooper Clay singled him home to bring the score to 3-1.

Gavin Ulin came into relieve Ethan in the fifth and got into a jam himself with runners on first and second with one out. He induced a double-play grounder to emerge unscathed.

In the sixth, Ohio loaded the bases for the third time, as Gavin hit two of the batters, then walked in a run. But Chance flew out to center to end the game.

___

Andrew Destin is a sports journalism student at Penn State University.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Taylor, Mich.'s Ethan Van Belle delivers during the first inning of the Little League World Series Championship baseball game against Hamilton, Ohio, in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Credit: Gene J. Puskar Credit: Gene J. Puskar