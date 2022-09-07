dayton-daily-news logo
X

Hairy situation at US Open: 2 removed for haircut in stands

A fan gets a haircut as Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, plays Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Combined ShapeCaption
A fan gets a haircut as Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, plays Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Nation & World
1 hour ago
There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open

NEW YORK (AP) — There was quite a hairy situation at the U.S. Open on Tuesday night.

Two men's stay in the Arthur Ashe Stadium seats was, um, cut short after one buzzed the other's head right there in the stands while Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov played their quarterfinal.

They had clippers and the sort of cape a barber usually uses to keep a customer clean.

Soon enough, social media users were all excited about how a YouTuber known for his pranks had pulled this one off.

Tournament security removed the two from the match.

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” U.S. Tennis Association Brendan McIntyre said, adding: “There's a first time time for anything.”

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
A fan, at center, gets removed from his seat after attempting to get a haircut during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, and Karen Khachanov, of Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

A fan, at center, gets removed from his seat after attempting to get a haircut during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, and Karen Khachanov, of Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined ShapeCaption
A fan, at center, gets removed from his seat after attempting to get a haircut during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships between Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, and Karen Khachanov, of Russia, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined ShapeCaption
Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Combined ShapeCaption
Nick Kyrgios, of Australia, returns to Karen Khachanov, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

In Other News
1
California weathers heat wave without rolling blackouts
2
Sue Bird's career ends as Aces top Storm to reach to Finals
3
Fat Leonard's escape as stunning as his Navy bribery case
4
Trump-backed Diehl to take on Healey in Mass. governor race
5
UN: At least $1 billion needed to avert famine in Somalia
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top