Haitians launch protests, demand ouster of prime minister

In one of the most recent killings denounced by the prime minister and Haiti's Office of Citizen Protection, suspected gang members killed eight people over the weekend in one community, including a mother and her two daughters who were set on fire while still alive.

“This collective crime adds to the list of victims...that has reached an alarming proportion,” the office said.

Poverty also has deepened, with inflation reaching 29% and some prices of some basic goods such as rice more than quadrupling. Gasoline also remains scarce and, if available, costs $15 a gallon.

“I need the gas to work,” 28-year-old moto-taxi driver Garry Larose said as he marched. “I have a family to feed, school to pay.”

In one protest, people wore black T-shirts, while at another they wore red T-shirts emblazoned with the words, “RISE UP.”

The protests come days after dozens of demonstrators staged a sit-in in front of Henry’s official residence and demanded that he resign.

On Monday, police clashed with demonstrators in some areas, firing tear gas to break up the crowd as burning tires blocked roads.

Combined Shape Caption EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Men carry the body of a man after he was shot in the head by unknown assailants during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Protesters marched through Haiti's capital and other major cities, blocking roads and shutting down businesses to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for a better quality of life. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Combined Shape Caption A protester kicks a burning tire during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Protesters marched through Haiti's capital and other major cities, blocking roads and shutting down businesses to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for a better quality of life. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Combined Shape Caption EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A man walks past the body of a man after he was shot in the head by unknown assailants during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Protesters marched through Haiti's capital and other major cities, blocking roads and shutting down businesses to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for a better quality of life. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Combined Shape Caption A man walks past a burning barricade during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Protesters marched through Haiti's capital and other major cities, blocking roads and shutting down businesses to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for a better quality of life. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Combined Shape Caption Protesters are dispersed by tear gas thrown by the police during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Protesters marched through Haiti's capital and other major cities, blocking roads and shutting down businesses to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for a better quality of life. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators fill the streets during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Protesters marched through Haiti's capital and other major cities, blocking roads and shutting down businesses to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for a better quality of life. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Combined Shape Caption People run past a burning barricade during a protest in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Protesters marched through Haiti's capital and other major cities, blocking roads and shutting down businesses to demand that Prime Minister Ariel Henry step down and call for a better quality of life. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph