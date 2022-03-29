Haitians protest rising insecurity; some attack a plane

A video posted in social media showed some people on the plane's fuselage while the red-and-white aircraft was moving on the tarmac, and others running alongside it. Chery said he didn't know why they attacked it.

Agape Flights, a Christian ministry transporting supplies to missionaries in Haiti, the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, said in a statement that “Our team is safe.”

It said Agape’s Chieftain aircraft was destroyed and they are preparing to bring the ministry's team back to the U.S.

“Our missionary affiliates are hearing that they thought it was a politicians plane they were destroying,” the statement said.

People also protested in Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince, where some burned tires. Protesters also criticized how Henry has not been able to control insecurity.

“He has nothing left to offer but words and more baseless words,” said Marie-Andre Michelle, one of the people who marched in Port-au-Prince.

Violence has increased over the past year despite the prime minister's pledges to crack down on insecurity.

Kidnappings in Haiti increased 180% in 2021, with 655 of them reported to police, according to mid-February report by the U.N. Security Council. Authorities believe the number could be higher since many kidnappings go unreported.

Along with violence, Haiti has been also dealing with the ongoing sluggish investigation of President Jovenel Moïse's killing last July 7, and a magnitude-7.2 earthquake that killed over 2,200 people in the country’s south last August.

Caption A man carries a sign that reads in Creole "No to kidnapping" during a protest against increasing violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with the 35th anniversary of Haiti's 1987 Constitution and follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Caption A motorcycle taxi driver carries clients past a demonstration against increasing violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with the 35th anniversary of Haiti's 1987 Constitution and follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Caption Demonstrators destroy a street sign they took down of slain President Jovenel Moise during a demonstration against increasing violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with the 35th anniversary of Haiti's 1987 Constitution and follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Caption Demonstrators try to remove a sign of slain President Jovenel Moise during a demonstration against increasing violence in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with the 35th anniversary of Haiti's 1987 Constitution and follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph) Credit: Odelyn Joseph

Caption People gather on an airplane during a protest against insecurity and violence at the Antoine Simon Des Cayes airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with the 35th anniversary of Haiti's 1987 Constitution and follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings. (AP Photo/John Cadafy Noel) Credit: John Cadafy Noel

Caption A plane burns after being set on fire by demonstrators protesting increasing violence at the Antoine Simon Des Cayes airport in Les Cayes, Haiti, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The protest coincides with the 35th anniversary of Haiti's 1987 Constitution and follows other protests and strikes in recent weeks in the middle of a spike in gang-related kidnappings. (AP Photo/John Cadafy Noel) Credit: John Cadafy Noel