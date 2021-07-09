Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country

Haitian National Police Chief Léon Charles said 17 suspects have been detained in the brazen killing of Moïse that stunned a nation already reeling from poverty, widespread violence and political instability.

As the investigation moved forward, the killing took on the air of a complicated international conspiracy. Besides the Colombians, among those detained by police were two Haitian Americans, who have been described as translators for the attackers. Some of the suspects were seized in a raid on Taiwan’s Embassy where they are believed to have sought refuge.

At a news conference in Colombia’s capital of Bogota, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia said four companies had been involved in the “recruitment, the gathering of these people” implicated in the assassination, although he did not identify the companies because their names were still being verified.

Two of the suspects traveled to Haiti via Panama and the Dominican Republic, Vargas said, while a second group of 11 arrived in Haiti on July 4 from the Dominican Republic.

In Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said senior FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials will be sent to Haiti “as soon as possible to assess the situation and how we may be able to assist.”

“The United States remains engaged and in close consultations with our Haitian and international partners to support the Haitian people in the aftermath of the assassination of the president,” Psaki said.

Following Haiti's request for U.S. troops, a senior administration official reiterated Psaki’s earlier comments that the administration is sending officials to assess how it can be most helpful, but added there are no plans to provide military assistance at this time.

In Haiti, National Police Chief Léon Charles said another eight suspects were still at large and being sought.

Investigative Judge Clément Noël told the French-language newspaper Le Nouvelliste that the Haitian Americans arrested, James Solages and Joseph Vincent, said the attackers originally planned only to arrest Moïse, not kill him. Noël said Solages and Vincent were acting as translators for the attackers, the newspaper reported Friday.

The same newspaper quoted Port-au-Prince prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude as saying he ordered an investigative unit of the National Police Force to interrogate all the security agents close to Moïse. These include Moise’s security coordinator Jean Laguel Civil and Dimitri Hérard, head of the General Security Unit of the National Palace.

“If you are responsible for the president’s security, where have you been? What did you do to avoid this fate for the president?” Claude said.

The attack, which took place at Moïse’s home before dawn Wednesday, also seriously wounded his wife, who was flown to Miami for treatment.

Joseph assumed leadership with the backing of police and the military and declared a two-week “state of siege.” Port-au-Prince already has been on edge amid the growing power of gangs that displaced more than 14,700 people last month alone as they torched and ransacked homes in a fight over territory.

The killing brought the usually bustling capital to a standstill, but Joseph urged the public to return to work.

Vargas has pledged Colombia’s full cooperation, and authorities there identified 13 of the 15 Colombians implicated in the attack as retired members of the military, 11 captured and two killed. They range in rank from lieutenant colonel to soldier.

The commander of Colombia’s Armed Forces, Gen. Luis Fernando Navarro, said they had left the institution between 2018 and 2020.

“In the criminal world, there is the concept of murder for hire and this is what happened: they hired some members of the (army) reserve for this purpose and they have to respond criminally for the acts they committed,” said retired Colombian army general Jaime Ruiz Barrera.

Senior officials from Colombia’s security forces will travel to Haiti to help with the investigation.

U.S.-trained Colombian soldiers are heavily recruited by private security firms in global conflict zones because of their experience in a decades-long war against leftist rebels and powerful drug cartels.

The wife of one former Colombian soldier in custody said he was recruited by a security firm to travel to the Dominican Republic last month.

The woman, who identified herself only as “Yuli,” told Colombia’s W Radio that her husband, Francisco Uribe, was hired for $2,700 a month by a company named CTU to travel to the Dominican Republic, where he was told he would provide protection to some powerful families. She says she last spoke to him at 10 p.m. Wednesday — almost a day after Moïse’s killing— and said he was on guard duty at a house where he and others were staying.

“The next day he wrote me a message that sounded like a farewell,” the woman said. “They were running, they had been attacked. ... That was the last contact I had.”

The woman said she knew little about her husband’s activities and was unaware he had even traveled to Haiti.

Uribe is under investigation for his alleged role in extrajudicial killings by Colombia’s U.S.-trained army more than a decade ago. Colombian court records show he and another soldier were accused of killing a civilian in 2008 who they later tried to present as a criminal killed in combat.

The CTU in question may be CTU Security in Miami-Dade. The business has two listed addresses on its website. One was a shuttered warehouse with no sign indicating who it belonged to. The other is a simple office under a different company’s name where the receptionist says the CTU owner comes once a week to collect meal and hold the occasional meeting.

The U.S. State Department said it was aware of reports Haitian-Americans were in custody but would not comment.

Solages, 35, described himself as a “certified diplomatic agent,” an advocate for children and budding politician on a now-removed website for a charity he started in 2019 in south Florida to assist resident of his home town of Jacmel, on Haiti’s southern coast.

Solages also said he had worked as a bodyguard at the Canadian Embassy in Haiti, and on his Facebook page, which was also taken down after news of his arrest, he showcased photos of armored military vehicles and a shot of himself standing in front of an American flag.

Canada’s foreign relation department released a statement that did not refer to Solages by name but said one of the men detained for his alleged role in the killing had been “briefly employed as a reserve bodyguard” at its embassy by a private contractor.

Calls to the charity and Solages’ associates went unanswered. However, a relative in south Florida said Solages doesn’t have any military training and doesn’t believe he was involved in the killing.

“I feel like my son killed my brother because I love my president and I love James Solages,” Schubert Dorisme, whose wife is Solages’ aunt, told WPLG in Miami.

Taiwan’s Embassy in Port-au-Prince said police had arrested 11 individuals who tried to break into the compound early Thursday. It gave no details of their identities or a reason for the break-in but in a statement referred to the men as “mercenaries” and strongly condemned the “cruel and barbaric assassination” of Moïse.

“As for whether the suspects were involved in the assassination of the president of Haiti, that will need to be investigated by the Haitian police,” Foreign Affairs spokesperson Joanne Ou told The Associated Press in Taipei.

Police were alerted by embassy security while Taiwanese diplomats were working from home. Haiti is one of a handful of countries with diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Officials have disclosed little about the killing, other than to say the attack was carried out by “a highly trained and heavily armed group.”

___

Suárez reported from Bucaramanga, Colombia. Goodman reported from Miami. AP videographer Pierre-Richard Luxama in Port-au-Prince and Johnson Lai in Taipei, Taiwan, contributed.

Colombian Armed Forces Commander Gen. Luis Fernando Navarro, center, National Police Director Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, right, and Army Commander Gen. Eduardo Zapateriro give a press conference regarding the alleged participation of former Colombian soldiers in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) Credit: Ivan Valencia Credit: Ivan Valencia

Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are tossed on the floor after being detained, at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. A Haitian judge involved in the murder investigation said that President Moise was shot a dozen times and his office and bedroom were ransacked.( AP Photo/Jean Marc Hervé Abélard) Credit: Jean Marc Hervé Abélard Credit: Jean Marc Hervé Abélard

Security guards stand at the entrance to Taiwan's embassy the morning after a break-in, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021, two days after the Haitian president was assassinated. Taiwan's foreign ministry says Haitian police have arrested suspects who tried to break into its embassy but gave no details of the suspects' identities or a reason for the break-in. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are displayed to the media at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Soldiers arrive for a change of guard at the border with Haiti in Jimani, the Dominican Republic, Friday, July 9, 2021. Dominican President Luís Abinader ordered the closure of the border on Wednesday after Haiti's government reported gunmen had assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

The entrance gate to Haiti is closed seen from Jimani, Dominican Republic, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Dominican President Luís Abinader ordered the closure of the border on Wednesday, after Haiti's government reported that a team of gunmen had assassinated President Jovenel Moïse. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Police search the Morne Calvaire district of Petion Ville for suspects who remain at large in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021. Moise was assassinated on July 7 after armed men attacked his private residence and gravely wounded his wife, first lady Martine Moise. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2020 file photo, Haitian President Jovenel Moise arrives for an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday, July 7, 2021, and First Lady Martine Moïse was shot in the overnight attack and hospitalized, according to a statement from the country’s interim prime minister. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File) Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery

Two suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are moved to be displayed to the press at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated in an attack on his private residence early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Police search the Morne Calvaire district of Petion Ville for suspects who remain at large in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021. Moise was assassinated on July 7 after armed men attacked his private residence and gravely wounded his wife, first lady Martine Moise. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise sit on the floor after being detained, at the General Direction of the police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. A Haitian judge involved in the murder investigation said that President Moise was shot a dozen times and that his office and bedroom were ransacked. (AP Photo/Jean Marc Hervé Abélard) Credit: Jean Marc Hervé Abélard Credit: Jean Marc Hervé Abélard

People look into the window of a police car carrying the bodies of two people killed in a shooting with police in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. The Wednesday assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was followed by a gunfight in which authorities said police killed four suspects, detained two others, and freed three officers being held hostage. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

People protest against the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse near the police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid on Moïse’s home early Wednesday in which the president was shot to death and his wife, Martine, critically wounded. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Police stand amid a crowd protesting against the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse near the police station of Petion Ville in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Officials pledged to find all those responsible for the pre-dawn raid on Moïse’s home early Wednesday in which the president was shot to death and his wife, Martine, critically wounded. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

People try to recover usable material from a burned-out car during a protest a day after the murder of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Moise was assassinated after a group of armed men attacked his private residence, and gravely wounding his wife, First Lady Martine Moise. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

Haitians gather at the main gate of the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021. In a sign of mounting fear and desperation, a large crowd gathered outside the embassy amid rumors on radio and social media that the U.S. will be handing out exile and humanitarian visas to escape the violence and mayhem in Haiti, two days after Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Haitians crowd around a door of the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021. In a sign of mounting fear and desperation, a large crowd gathered outside the embassy amid rumors on radio and social media that the U.S. will be handing out exile and humanitarian visas to escape the violence and mayhem in Haiti, two days after Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

A girl sits on an outer window ledge of the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021. In a sign of mounting fear and desperation, a large crowd gathered outside the embassy amid rumors on radio and social media that the U.S. will be handing out exile and humanitarian visas to escape the violence and mayhem in Haiti, two days after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

People gather in front of the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021. In a sign of mounting fear and desperation, a large crowd gathered outside the embassy amid rumors on radio and social media that the U.S. will be handing out exile and humanitarian visas to escape the violence and mayhem in Haiti, two days after Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn

National Police Director, Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas, speaks during a press conference regarding the alleged participation of former Colombian soldiers in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse, in Bogota, Colombia, Friday, July 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) Credit: Ivan Valencia Credit: Ivan Valencia

Debris litters a street caused by a flood of water brought on by heavy rains that fell over Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021, two days after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Debris litters a street caused by a flood of water brought on by heavy rains that fell over Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021, two days after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) Credit: Fernando Llano Credit: Fernando Llano

Haitians gather in front of the U.S. Embassy amid rumors on radio and social media that the U.S. will be handing out exile and humanitarian visas, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, July 9, 2021, two days after President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in his home. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn) Credit: Joseph Odelyn Credit: Joseph Odelyn