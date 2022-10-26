Hal Steinbrenner plans to have Boone return as manager

Steinbrenner declined to address the pending free agency of outfielder Aaron Judge.

In the hours before opening day, Judge turned down a seven-year contract that would have paid $213.5 million from 2023-29, choosing instead to remain eligible for free agency after the World Series.

He set an American League record with 62 homers, tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs and finished second in the AL with a .311 batting average. But he hit just .139 with three RBIs and 15 strikeouts in the postseason, going 1 for 16 (.063) with no RBIs against the Astros.

Steinbrenner spent Monday at Yankee Stadium with general manager Brian Cashman for early discussions about the upcoming offseason.

“We haven’t talked about anything yet," Steinbrenner said. "Cash and I had some preliminary conversions.”

Cashman, the GM since 1998, is finishing a five-year contract.

