Halep beats Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach Toronto semifinals

Romania's Simona Halep stretches to reach a shot from United States' Coco Gauff during Women's National Bank Open tennis match in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Nation & World
33 minutes ago
Two-time champion Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals

TORONTO (AP) — Two-time champion Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) on Friday to reach the National Bank Open semifinals.

Halep, the 30-year-old from Romania, won the event in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. She will face seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.

The 15th-seeded Halep is 4-0 against the Gauff, the 18-year-old American seeded 10th.

In the night session, 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland faced Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, and 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic played Zheng Qinwen of China.

Coco Gauff returns the ball to Simona Halep during the National Bank Open tennis tournament Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jessica Pegula hits a return during her straight sets win over Yulia Putintseva during the National Bank Open tennis action tournament in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Jessica Pegula hits a return during her straight sets win over Yulia Putintseva during the National Bank Open tennis action tournament in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

