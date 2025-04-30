Haliburton and Pacers eliminate Bucks from playoffs, closing OT with 8-0 run to win 119-118

Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stole one from the Milwaukee Bucks
Indiana Pacers teammates Aaron Nesmith, left, Pascal Siakam, center, and Myles Turner, right, celebrate the team's win after overtime in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series as Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) walks off the court in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers stole one from the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Indiana forced two turnovers in the final 29 seconds of overtime, and Haliburton blew past Giannis Antetokounmpo for the go-ahead layup with 1.3 seconds left to give the Pacers a 119-118 victory and a 4-1 series win.

The Pacers closed the game with an 8-0 run over the final 40 seconds of OT to eliminate the Bucks in the first round for the second straight season. They will face top-seeded Cleveland in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Haliburton had 26 points and 10 assists as he improved to 9-0 in home playoff games. This chippy playoff series ended fittingly with a shoving match between the teams at midcourt.

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to will the short-handed Bucks to victory, finishing with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 13 assists, and Gary Trent Jr. made eight 3-pointers and scored 33 points for Milwaukee.

But Trent was also the culprit in the two turnovers late in OT. His inbound pass was stolen by Andrew Nembhard Jr., leading to a three-point play by Haliburton. And then, with the Bucks leading by one and just needing to maintain possession and get to the free-throw line, the Pacers pressured the ball, forcing Milwaukee to scramble. Trent couldn't control an errant pass and lost the ball out of bounds with 10.8 seconds left.

After Haliburton converted the go-ahead shot, all Milwaukee could manage was a nearly full-court heave by Trent that had no chance.

Myles Turner had 21 points and nine rebounds while Aaron Nesmith added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Pacers. Nembhard made a 3-pointer to start Indiana's closing run and finished with 15 points.

In an effort to avoid a third straight first-round exit, Bucks coach Doc Rivers plugged guards AJ Green and Kevin Porter Jr. and forward Bobby Portis Jr. into the starting lineup. The Bucks were missing 10-time All-Star Damian Lillard, who tore his left Achilles tendon in Game 4 on Sunday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the game winning basket over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, and guard Gary Trent Jr., right, during overtime in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, is separated from Indiana Pacers players forward Obi Toppin, second from right, and guard Bennedict Mathurin, right, after Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) fouls Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) as he shoots during overtime in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball past Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, center, celebrates a defensive play with teammates Andrew Nembhard, left, and center Myles Turner (33) during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) shoots the ball over Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr. (5) during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after hitting his hand on the rim of the basket during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots the ball over Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball against Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots the ball over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Indianapolis, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

