Haliburton's 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left gives Pacers 120-119 win over Cavs and 2-0 series lead

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the first half during Game 2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (1) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in the first half during Game 2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Nation & World
By JOE REEDY – Associated Press
4 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton made a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and the Indiana Pacers scored the final eight points in 47.9 seconds to stun the short-handed and top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 on Tuesday night to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Haliburton scored 11 of his 19 points in the final 12 minutes. After Andrew Nembhard stole an inbounds pass by Cleveland's Max Strus with 27.5 seconds remaining, Indiana tried to find a potential tying 3-pointer before Haliburton drove inside and got fouled.

He made the first free throw, but missed the second. Haliburton got the offensive rebound and dribbled out to the 3-point line, where he made it from the top of the key.

Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith led No. 4 seed Indiana with 23 points apiece. It's the first time the Pacers have won the first two games of a playoff series on the road since a 1994 first-round set against Orlando.

Donovan Mitchell scored 48 points for Cleveland, who were missing three key players, including two starters. NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley (left ankle) and key reserve De’Andre Hunter (right thumb) were injured in Game 1, while Darius Garland (left big toe) missed his fourth straight postseason game.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, left, shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Porter Jr. defends in the first half during Game 2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, left, falls after being fouled by Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, right, in the first half during Game 2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) dunks in front of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33), forward Aaron Nesmith (23), guard Andrew Nembhard (2) and forward Pascal Siakam, right, in the first half during Game 2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) is fouled by Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) in the first half during Game 2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

