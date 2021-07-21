Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden has terminal medical condition

Bowden retired following the 2009 season with a Gator Bowl win over West Virginia in Florida State’s 28th straight postseason appearance.

Bowden had wanted to coach another season to continue this pursuit of 400 wins, but Florida State officials did not renew his contract. He was replaced by then-offensive coordinator Jimbo Fisher.

“Bobby Bowden has meant everything to Florida State athletics and so much to college football in general," Florid State athletic director David Coburn said in a statement. "He is a part of the heart and soul of FSU, but it goes beyond even that – he is a big part of the history of the game.

"Anyone who has had the opportunity to be around Coach Bowden knows what it is like to know a person who has his priorities in the right order, who loves life and values integrity and honor.”

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, the architect of some of the most prolific offenses in the history of the game, said Bowden has been an example to every coach.

“He’s one of those guys that made us all want to coach when we were younger, made it exciting," Leach said. "Coach Bowden threw the ball before most people were inclined to. When I was young, in high school, junior high, I used to watch his teams because they’re a team that was liable to upset teams ahead of them, and that’s as they started throwing the ball around, became more and more explosive.”

AP Sports Writer John Zenor in Alabama contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2002, file photo, Florida State coach Bobby Bowden comments to the media during Sugar Bowl Media Day in Tallahassee, Fla. The legendary college football coach announced Wednesday, July 21, 2021, that he has been diagnosed with a terminal medical condition. (AP Photo/Mark T. Foley, File) Credit: MARK T. FOLEY Credit: MARK T. FOLEY