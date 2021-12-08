Hallmark takes familiar holiday role; NFL leads prime time

NBC reached 5.3 million people for its live production of “Annie!” Live television musicals are losing their pull ever since becoming a semi-regular feature when a production of “The Sound of Music” surprised people by drawing more than 18 million viewers in 2013. “Annie! Live” did beat ABC's interview with Alec Baldwin on the “Rust” movie set shooting, which was a direct competitor.

Meanwhile, Fox rode football to a win in the weekly ratings, averaging 6.4 million viewers in prime time last week. NBC had 6.1 million, CBS had 5.3 million, ABC had 2.9 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Ion Television had 930,000 and Telemundo had 900,000.

Fox News Channel led cable networks with an average of 2.42 million viewers in prime time. ESPN had 2.05 million, Hallmark had 1.53 million, MSNBC had 1.16 million and Freeform had 1.02 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 8 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 7.4 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.2 million.

For the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, the 20 most-watched programs in prime time, their network and viewerships.

1. NFL Football: Denver at Kansas City, NBC, 17.51 million.

2. NFL Football: Dallas at New Orleans, Fox, 16.7 million.

3. “NFL Pregame,” NBC, 12.12 million.

4. College Football: Michigan vs. Iowa, Fox, 11.66 million.

5. NFL Football: Seattle at Washington, ESPN, 10.9 million.

6. “NFL Postgame,” Fox, 10.46 million.

7. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.3 million.

8. “College Football Pregame,” Fox, 9.74 million.

9. “NFL Pregame,” Fox, 9.73 million.

10. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 9.34 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.34 million.

12. “Yellowstone,” Paramount, 7.28 million.

13. “College Football Postgame,” CBS, 7.23 million.

14. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 6.76 million.

15. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.59 million.

16. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 6.48 million.

17. “Christmas in Rockefeller Center,” NBC, 6.18 million.

18. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.81 million.

19. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.63 million.

20. “Ghosts,” CBS, 5.46 million.

Caption General view of the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP) Credit: Christopher Smith

Caption This image released by NBC shows the cast of "Annie Live!," from left, Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Tituss Burgess as Rooster Hannigan, Nicole Scherzinger as Grace Farrell, Celina Smith as Annie, and Harry Connick, Jr. as Daddy Warbucks. The tale of the spunky young orphan with her dog Sandy set during the Depression airs Dec. 2 on NBC. (Paul Gilmore/NBC via AP) Credit: Paul Gilmore