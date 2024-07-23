Hamas and Fatah sign declaration in Beijing on ending yearslong rift, Chinese state media says

BEIJING (AP) — Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah signed a declaration in Beijing on ending yearslong rift, Chinese state media said Tuesday, without providing further details.

The two groups signed the Beijing Declaration on "ending division and strengthening Palestinian unity," according to state broadcaster CCTV. While Hamas and Fatah have said they would work together many times before and failed, the signing of the declaration coincides with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saying that a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas appears within sight.