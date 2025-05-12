Hamas says it will release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander on Monday

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Hamas militant group says it will release an American-Israeli hostage held in Gaza on Monday.
Hamas had announced on Sunday that it would free Edan Alexander as a good will gesture for the Trump administration.
Alexander, an Israeli soldier, was taken captive on Oct. 7, 2023.
