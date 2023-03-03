Hamilton cleared to race in Bahrain after jewelry inspected

"The stewards consulted the FIA medical delegate, who viewed the medical report, examined the driver and concurred with the opinion therein," the FIA said. "We have determined to take no further action as there are concerns about disfigurement with frequent attempts at removal of the device."

Last May, Hamilton protested the jewelry ban by showing up at the Miami GP wearing multiples watches and rings. He suggested he was willing to sit out races over the issue.

He kept his nose stud in at Monaco later that month after the FIA extended his exemption, but remained frustrated by the ban.

“Honestly, I feel like there’s just way too much time and energy being given to this,” Hamilton said in Monaco. “We shouldn’t have to keep on revisiting this thing every weekend. We’ve definitely got bigger fish to fry.”

Hamilton, who went winless last season for the first time in a career that started in 2007, was 10th fastest in Friday's first practice. He was eighth in the second session.

He said Mercedes remains off pace from reigning champion and preseason favorite Red Bull.

“We're a long way off. We kind of knew that a little bit in the (preseason) test,” Hamilton said. “Red Bull on the long runs were a second-a-lap faster. We've got a lot to work with. I think I've got the car to the best place I can get it, set-up wise. We'll continue to tweak bits here and there.”

