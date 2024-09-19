Hamilton says 'racial element' to FIA president's comments on drivers swearing during F1 races

“We’re not rappers, you know," Ben Sulayem said.

Responding to those remarks ahead of Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, seven-time champion Hamilton said: “With what he said, I don’t like how he has expressed it. Saying ‘rappers’ is very stereotypical.

“If you think about it, most rappers are Black. So it says, ‘We are not like them.' So I think those are the wrong choice of words and there is a racial element there.”

Hamilton, the only Black driver in F1, did say that he also has concerns about swearing.

“I definitely think there is a little bit too much of it. I agree it needs cleaning up. But it is also good to show some emotion. We are not robots," the Mercedes driver said.

The FIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There have been prior disagreements between Hamilton and Ben Sulayem. They previously clashed over the FIA president's attempts to enforce a ban on wearing jewelry while driving.

Hamilton said in March that Ben Sulayem "never has" had his backing, while commenting on a legal dispute at the time involving Susie Wolff, director of the all-female junior racing series F1 Academy, and the FIA.

Defending champion Max Verstappen said Thursday that some swearing over the radio was understandable, given the pressure on F1 drivers, and that the decision to broadcast messages including swearing was more of an issue.

“I think it already just starts with not broadcasting it. I mean, if you don’t broadcast it no one will know, only the team,” he said.

___

