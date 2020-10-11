Hamilton wins his 91st F1 race to match Schumacher's record

Hamilton started behind his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas but took the lead when the Finn ran wide on lap 13. Bottas retired with a car problem five laps later. Hamilton comfortably held off Max Verstappen in the Red Bull after a safety car bunched up the pack late in the race.

Hamilton took the win by nearly five seconds from Verstappen, with third for Daniel Ricciardo in Renault's first podium finish since 2011. Hamilton now leads Bottas by 69 points with six races to go. Winning the title would bring Hamilton level with Schumacher's record of seven championships.