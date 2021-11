Hamilton wins in Qatar, slices into Verstappen points lead

“It was pretty lonely at the front,” said Hamilton, who is enjoying the challenge from Verstappen. “I love it. I love the close battle and the pressure and the demands it puts on you and the whole team. I've thoroughly enjoyed it.”

Verstappen was hit with a penalty before the race even began when he was dropped five spots on the starting grid for violating a yellow flag in Saturday's qualifying. The Dutchman had qualified second but the stewards ordered him to drop back on the grid following Sunday hearings for Verstappen, Valtteri Bottas and Carlos Sainz.

All three were accused of not following yellow flag rules near the end of qualifying. Bottas, who had qualified third, was penalized three starting sports. Sainz was not penalized.

Red Bull was mystified by the grid penalty for Verstappen, who lost any chance to challenge Hamilton for the win when he was penalized. Red Bull principal Christian Horner criticized the penalty when it was handed down, blaming it on a “rogue marshal.”

Horner was summoned to a post-race meeting with the stewards for comments that could “have caused moral injury or loss” to the FIA.

“We’re really struggling to understand it,” Horner said. “That’s a crucial blow in this world championship for us."

Despite the penalty, Verstappen needed only five laps to recover and drive back to where he was originally slated to start.

“Our starting position was a bit compromised,” Verstappen said. “I know it's going to be difficult to the end but I think that's nice. It keeps it exciting.”

But he said he was ready for the challenges ahead in Saudi Arabia and the finale in Abu Dhabi.

“I feel good,” he said. “It's going to be tight.”

Hamilton, winner of four straight titles, has all the momentum now. The British driver is seeking a record eighth F1 title, which would move him past Michael Schumacher.

“I'm feeling really good, I'm really, really happy with the car,” Hamilton said. “I feel fitter than ever, so that's a positive.”

Fernando Alonso of Alpine finished third for his first podium since 2014. He was aided by the pre-race penalties to Verstappen and Bottas, which moved the Spaniard up to third on the starting grid. It was only the second podium of the season for Alpine, which was a surprise win for Esteban Ocon in Hungary.

“Finally, finally,” said Alonso, a two-time F1 champion.

Sergio Perez finished fourth to help Red Bull in its push to beat Mercedes for the constructors championship.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after winning the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix. In Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands reached t after takin g second place at the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix. In Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads at the start of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix. In Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain leads at the start of the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix. In Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix. In Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain in action during the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix. In Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands in action during the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix. In Lusail, Qatar, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain stand at the podium after winning the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix. In Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Hamad I Mohammed, Pool via AP) Credit: Hamad I Mohammed Credit: Hamad I Mohammed

Caption Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain waves from the podium after winning the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix. In Lusail, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. On the left is second placed Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and on the right third placed Alpine driver Fernando Alonso of Spain. (Hamad I Mohammed, Pool via AP) Credit: Hamad I Mohammed Credit: Hamad I Mohammed