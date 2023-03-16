Hamiton fears Mercedes is lagging behind 3 other F1 teams

Hamilton is tied with Michael Schumacher with an F1 record seven titles and is F1's winningest driver with 103 victories and 103 poles. He failed to win a race last year for the first time in his F1 career, which began in 2007.

His dread is in his belief that Red Bull wasn't even at its best in Bahrain.

“I think in the race they weren’t pushing and I think they were a lot quicker than they even seemed. We have them as a second-and-half faster in the race per lap," Hamilton said. “But I have 100% confidence in everyone. You don’t all of a sudden lose the ability to build great cars, it’s just we’re not near where we need to be and where we want to be.”

Hamilton was critical of Mercedes after the opening race, telling a BBC podcast that Mercedes didn’t listen to him about the development of this year's car.

"I’ve driven so many cars in my life. I know what a car needs. I know what a car doesn’t need. I think it’s really about accountability," Hamilton told Radio 5 Live’s Chequered Flag podcast. “It’s about owning up and saying, ‘Yeah, you know what? We didn’t listen to you. It’s not where it needs to be and we’ve got to work.'"

Hamilton was asked about those comments again on Thursday, and said he was clumsy with his criticism.

“Looking back it wasn’t necessarily the best choice of words," the 38-year-old British driver said. "Of course there are times when you’re not in agreement with certain team members, but what’s important is that we continue to communicate, we continue to pull together."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff acknowledged in Bahrain that Mercedes made a mistake in car development after Russell won its only race last year. Mercedes struggled with the ground effect known as " porpoising " and Russell was fourth in the 2022 standings, Hamilton was sixth.

The 2023 W14 car has very narrow bodywork, known in F1 as a “zero-sidepod” concept, but optimism didn't last long and Russell said after Bahrain that Red Bull will win every race this season.

Hamilton believes he's correct about the car's limitations based on what he'd seen in pre-season testing. He noted that the return of Mercedes to black cars overshadowed the deficiencies he saw in the unveiling.

“I knew that we weren’t in the right place. When you saw the car for the first time it looked still so much different to those that are our competitors. It’s always nerve-wracking in that moment," he said. “It looked nice, obviously the color looks nice, but I honestly don’t care what color it is as long as it’s quick. We will hopefully mould it into a winning car at some stage.”

Hamilton urged Mercedes — including himself — to step up.

“We all need a kick, we all need to get on. The proof is in the pudding, we’ve seen where the performance is and how people are extracting the performance. We’ve got to now start making some bold decisions, some big moves in order to close the gap to these guys (Red Bull),” he said. “They will run away with it most likely this year, unless Ferrari can stop them. At some point during the year we’re hopeful we might be able to close the gap, but at that point it will probably be too late in terms of fighting for a championship.”

Hamilton said he's still determined to negotiate a new contract and remains firm in his belief he can win again.

“I’ve been here a long time and I don’t plan on going somewhere else," he said. “I will win again, it’s (just) going to take some time.” ___

