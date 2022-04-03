Hamlin finally finds the Next Gen formula, wins at Richmond

Hamlin got himself into contention during the second stage when he and Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Christopher Bell opted to stay on the track while most of the rest of the field pitted for tires. The move initially gave the risk-takers a sizable lead, but one that began evaporating quickly.

Hamlin made it pay off in the final stage, going from 15th to seventh over just a few laps after a restart using the extra set of tires he had over the field.

Byron, meantime, declined to pit from the big lead he held with just over 50 laps to go, but Truex eventually got to his rear bumper and then Hamlin passed them both for his first top 10 finish of the season. He also snapped a string of 12 consecutive race winners under 30.

ANGRY KYLE

Kyle Busch, the fourth JGR team member, was black-flagged with about 50 laps to go when NASCAR noticed a piece of tape on his grille. At the time, his three teammates were running in the top 10 and he was closing in on joining them. He finished ninth.

UP NEXT

All three of NASCAR’s top series will be in Virginia again next weekend with a Truck-Xfinity-Cup series tripleheader scheduled at Martinsville Speedway.

Caption Ryan Blaney (12) leads William Byron (24) during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)

Caption Ross Chastain drives during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)