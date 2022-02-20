Hamlin's chase for 4th Daytona 500 win ends with early crash

“We were kind of boxed in there where I noticed that something was going to happen, but I was boxed in, I was behind a teammate and I wanted to try to help,” Hamlin said. “Again, just too aggressive pushing right there when they weren’t lined up and in control.”

It was the first time Hamlin failed to be running at the end of a Daytona 500, an impressive streak considering how often cars crash on the high banks of Daytona International Speedway.

Hamlin won the race in 2016, 2019 and 2020. He was trying to join Cale Yarborough and Richard Petty as the only drivers to win the 500 at least four times.

But Hamlin ended up as a spectator at Daytona for the first time Sunday. He stuck around to watch his newly expanded team, 23XI Racing he created with NBA legend Michael Jordan. Hamlin and Jordan hired Kurt Busch to join Bubba Wallace on the team. Jordan was attending the race.

Caption Harrison Burton (21) flips over as he crashes with Denny Hamlin, left, and Alex Bowman (48) on the backstretch during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Don Howard) Credit: Don Howard

Caption Denny Hamlin, right, talks to a crew member during a NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race practice at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: John Raoux

Caption Harrison Burton, right, flips as he wrecks on the backstretch as Christopher Bell, left, and Ross Chastain try but are unable to avoid the crash during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chuck McQuinn) Credit: Chuck McQuinn