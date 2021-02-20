Hand-holding but no hugs: UK OKs some nursing home visits

The number of new confirmed cases, hospitalization and deaths are all declining, but remain high, and Johnson said this week his reopening roadmap would follow “data, not dates.”

The U.K. government is also racing to vaccinate the population as quickly as possible against the virus. So far almost 17 million people, a quarter of the population, have received the first of two doses of a vaccine.

The new nursing home measures apply in England. In other parts of the U.K. visiting rules vary, with Scottish residents able to have two visitors from March 8.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a vial of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Cwmbran, south Wales, Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021. (Geoff Caddick/Pool via AP) Credit: Geoff Caddick Credit: Geoff Caddick

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan receives his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine administered by Dr. Sue Clarke at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mitcham Lane Baptist Church in south London, Friday Feb. 19, 2021. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau