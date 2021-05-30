Haney keeps WBC Lightweight title, beats Linares by decision

Linares (47-6), the only person to put Vasyl Lomachenko on his back, survived an early onslaught by Haney, who used strong combinations to the head and body.

Haney looked as if he was going to drop Linares in the sixth round. He landed an overhand right and subsequent punches that caused Linares’ right eye to swell.

In the co-featured event, champion Chantelle Cameron (14-0), of Great Britain, defended her WBC world super-lightweight title with TKO of Miami’s Melissa Hernandez (23-8), in a bout stopped at 1:38 of the fifth round.

On the undercard, Ireland’s Jason Quigley (19-1) defeated Shane Mosley Jr. (17-5) by majority decision (97-93, 96-94, 95-95) to claim the vacant WBO middleweight title.

South Africa’s Azinga Fuzile (15-1) defeated Great Britain’s Martin J. Ward (24-2) with a seventh-round TKO in a final eliminator for the IBF world super featherweight title.

Devin Haney, right, punches Jorge Linares during the WBC lightweight title boxing match Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chase Stevens) Credit: Chase Stevens Credit: Chase Stevens

