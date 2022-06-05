dayton-daily-news logo
Haney retains WBC lightweight belt in decision over Kambosos

Devin Haney, left, of the United States fights in his bout against Australia's George Kambosos in their WBC lightweight title fight in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Haney retained his WBC lightweight title and added three more from the weight class with a unanimous points decision over Australian George Kambosos. (James Ross/AAPImage via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 47 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American boxer Devin Haney retained his WBC lightweight title and added three more from the weight class after his unanimous points decision over Australian George Kambosos on Sunday.

The 23-year-old American won three of the first four rounds and was well ahead at the halfway point of the 12-round bout to become undisputed champion in the lightweight division.

The judges scored the fight 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110 in Haney's favor.

Haney, who proved to be the better technical fighter before a crowd of 41,129 at the covered Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, now has an undefeated record of 28-0 with 15 KOs.

“I was comfortable, just sticking to the game plan,” Haney said. “The game plan was to hit and not get hit. I fought a good smart fight. He couldn’t hit me with either of his best shots.”

Haney praised the U.S.-based Kambosos, who was fighting for the first time in his native Australia in five years.

“I take my hat off to him, he’s a true warrior. Even though he got disrespectful, I stayed a gentleman,” Haney said. “A lot of these so-called champions wouldn’t give me my shot, but George has.”

Kambosos, 28, held the WBO, WBA, and IBF lightweight titles heading into the fight, and those now belong to Haney.

Kambosos' unbeaten pro career record has ended — he's now 20-1 with 10 KOs. The U.S.-based Kambosos won all three of his world titles when he beat Teofimo Lopez in 2019.

