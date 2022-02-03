Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the process were not being made public by the university or the Vikings,

Harbaugh was the last of four candidates the Vikings, who hired new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah last week, conducted in-person interviews with. Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are the other finalists to replace Mike Zimmer, who was fired after a second straight losing season. Zimmer made the playoffs three times in eight years with the Vikings.