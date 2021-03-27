Harden, Griffin help Nets hold off Pistons 113-111

The game was tied at 82 in the fourth when Griffin made a 3-pointer that started a 10-0 run for the Nets. An alley-oop dunk by Griffin made it 100-90.

The Pistons fought back to tie it at 106 before Harden’s three-point play put Brooklyn back ahead. A 3-pointer by Jeff Green made it 112-107.

The Nets had the ball up by two with 4.5 seconds left, but Detroit's Saddiq Bey intercepted Green's inbound pass, and the Pistons called a timeout with 3.3 seconds to play.

Cory Joseph's driving attempt missed, and it may not have beaten the buzzer anyway.

In addition to the dustup between Stewart and Griffin, five other players were called for technical fouls: Wayne Ellington and Hamidou Diallo for Detroit, and DeAndre Jordan, Green and Harden for Brooklyn. Green's was for defensive three seconds.

NEWCOMERS

Joseph and Diallo, both of whom were acquired by the Pistons in recent trades, made their debuts for Detroit. Joseph had nine points and Diallo six.

TIP-INS

Nets: Jordan had 10 points and nine rebounds. ... Harden's 44 points were the most by a Brooklyn player this season.

Pistons: G Rodney McGruder started for just the second time this season after Detroit traded Delon Wright in the deal for Joseph. ... The Pistons went 34 for 47 on free throws.

UP NEXT

Nets: Host Minnesota on Monday night. The Timberwolves beat Brooklyn twice last season, both times in overtime.

Pistons: Visit Washington on Saturday night. The Wizards went 3-1 against Detroit last season.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) loses control of the ball between the defense of Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and center Mason Plumlee (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) stands as he hears his ejection called out by the referees during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Credit: Carlos Osorio Credit: Carlos Osorio