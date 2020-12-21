Harden mum on future with Rockets as NBA season approaches

“We keep talking about what I missed,” he said. “I think everybody, the entire league is in catch-up mode in a sense of we only had a short time for training camp, so everybody’s trying to get into game shape because obviously the season just ended a few months ago.”

Harden is the centerpiece of a team that added John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Christian Wood in the offseason. The Rockets are intent on keeping Harden as they try to contend for their first title since winning back-to-back championships in 1994-95.

While he won’t talk about his future, Harden was more than happy to discuss his expectations for himself and the team on Monday.

“My expectation never changes — individually be the best basketball player in the world,” he said. “As a team try to get in the top three seeds and then always give yourself a chance (in the playoffs). That’s the most important.”

The Rockets were the fourth seed last season. They beat Oklahoma City in the first round before being eliminated by the Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals.

