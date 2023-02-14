Harmon, Obanor lead Texas Tech to 74-67 win over No. 6 Texas

Texas Tech scored on seven consecutive possessions spanning halftime, taking a 51-38 lead. Texas used a 12-4 spurt to get within 59-54, and a 3 by Tyrese Hunter trimmed it to 64-61 before Disu’s tying shot.

Harmon had 21 points in the first half and scored his team’s final seven as the Red Raiders took a 44-35 lead at the break. Both teams connected on more than 45% of their shots. Tech went 7 of 12 from 3-point range, and Texas countered by shooting 6 for 11 from beyond the arc.

After the Longhorns pulled to 37-35 on Carr's 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining in the half, Harmon answered with a short jumper in the lane, two free throws and a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech has won 10 of the past 12 meetings and holds a 37-29 edge in Lubbock.

UP NEXT

Texas hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

Texas Tech visits West Virginia on Saturday.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

