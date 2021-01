Harmon's 22 points sends Oklahoma past No. 9 Kansas 75-68

Kansas pulled within 63-60 when Ochai Agbaji split a pair of free throws with 3:40 left, but Reaves and Umoja Gibson each followed with a driving layup to make it 67-60 and Kansas came no closer than four points the rest of the way.

Reaves, Elijah Harkless, Harmon and Reaves again each hit two free throws in the final 1:36 for the Sooners. Reaves scored 16 points, all in the second half, and made 10 of 11 free throws.

Kansas put Oklahoma in the bonus early in the second half and the Sooners took advantage, making 18 of 22 foul shots after not having a free-throw attempt in the first half. Kansas made 10 of 14 free throws.

BIG PICTURE:

Kansas: The Jayhawks went 0-3 during a brutal stretch of road games, but they know no one will feel sorry for them. Coach Bill Self will continue to look for solutions to prevent his team from losing four straight for the first time since 1988-89, Roy Williams’ first season as Kansas coach.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma hasn’t cracked the Top 25 this season, but now is in sole possession of third place in a league with five top-15 teams. With two wins over top-10 opponents this month, the Sooners are looking like a potential NCAA Turnament team.

UP NEXT:

Kansas: Will play its first home game in 19 days on Thursday, facing TCU.

Oklahoma: Will try to win at No. 5 Texas for a second straight season when visiting the Longhorns on Tuesday.

Oklahoma guard Austin Reaves (12) takes a shot against Kansas guard Dajuan Harris (3) while Oklahoma guard Elijah Harkless (24) and Kansas guard Marcus Garrett (0) look on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck) Credit: Garett Fisbeck Credit: Garett Fisbeck

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) throws the ball away from Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) and guard Austin Reaves (12) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck) Credit: Garett Fisbeck Credit: Garett Fisbeck

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) drives the ball against Oklahoma forward Jalen Hill (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck) Credit: Garett Fisbeck Credit: Garett Fisbeck