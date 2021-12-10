Harper connects at buzzer, Rutgers shocks No. 1 Purdue 70-68

Purdue had a 10-point lead with 8 minutes left before Rutgers began chipping away.

Caleb McConnell made a turnaround jumper in the paint to get Rutgers within 65-63 with 2:07 remaining, and Mowat Mag pulled Rutgers within one on a dunk off a pass from Harper with 1:05 left.

McConnell had 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists for Rutgers. Jaden Ivey scored 15 points for Purdue.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue: The Boilermakers were off to another strong start under coach Matt Painter, going 8-0 for the third time under his tutelage and looking like a Big Ten title contender. They'll have to regroup after crumbling under the scrutiny of the No. 1 ranking.

Rutgers: After making the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the 30 years last season, it had been a rough start to the 2021-22 campaign, with losses at UMass and Big East bottom-feeder DePaul, as well as at home to Lafayette. Now the Scarlet Knights know they can beat anybody.

UP NEXT

Purdue: Hosts North Carolina State on Sunday.

Rutgers: At rival No. 23 Seton Hall on Sunday.

