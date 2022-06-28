Harper set for thumb surgery, Phils hope he plays this year

The Phillies opened a three-game series Tuesday night against Atlanta.

“I’ve got to be positive for the guys in here. I know they’ll pick up the slack. I’m just really bummed for the organization, the guys, the city of Philadelphia, the fans. I love running out there and playing every day. Definitely bummed,” Harper said after the injury.

Harper checked his swing as the pitch rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand in the fourth inning. He fell to the ground and was in pain as he held his hand while on his knees for several minutes.

“I think this is probably what’s best for him although it’s a broken bone and that’s bad; he’s not happy about that, not being able to play because he wants to play, “Thomson said. "But he’s looking forward to getting back (near) the end of the year.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, bottom, reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell as Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro checks on him duirng the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper, bottom, reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell as Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro checks on him duirng the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan Combined Shape Caption Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after being hit by a pitch from San Diego Padres' Blake Snell during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan