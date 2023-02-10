HarperCollins and striking union reach tentative agreement

The industry and others closely followed the walkout, which drew attention to growing unhappiness over wages that have traditionally been low in book publishing and have made it hard for younger staffers without outside help to afford living in New York City, the nation's publishing hub.

Earlier this week, Macmillan announced it was raising starting salaries from $42,000 to $47,000. The other three major New York publishing houses including Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group USA and Simon & Schuster offer starting salaries between $45,000 and $50,000.

A months-long impasse without negotiations led to criticism of HarperCollins by agents, authors and others in the book community who alleged the publisher was not trying reach a deal.

HarperCollins, part of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, agreed on Jan. 26 to talks with a federal mediator. Soon after, HarperCollins announced plans to lay off 5% of North American employees, citing declining revenues and growing costs.