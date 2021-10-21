Harris campaigns in Virginia, calls governor's race 'tight'

Harris, who turned 57 on Wednesday, laughed and looked at McAuliffe as some in the crowd sang a bit of “Happy Birthday” at the start of her speech. “You know what I want for my birthday? I want this man to be elected governor," she said.

Harris had already recorded a video praising McAuliffe that his campaign says will air at 300-plus churches statewide before Nov. 2. Her stop in Dumfries follows first lady Jill Biden visiting suburban Richmond last week and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaking at a trio of Black churches in Norfolk — and planning to return this weekend for a rally in the college town of Charlottesville.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also campaigned for McAuliffe, and former President Barack Obama will be here this weekend. President Joe Biden is set to be in the Washington suburb of Arlington next week, his second swing through Virginia during McAuliffe's campaign.

Harris said Thursday that, “The president will be here and is always with Terry.”

McAuliffe chided Youngkin for making pledges to protect election integrity a top priority if he wins the governorship, saying that kind of promise fed conspiracy theories advanced by former President Donald Trump.

“We’ll have no illusions here. In 2020, Kamala Harris was elected vice president and Joe Biden was elected president,” McAuliffe said.

He didn't call the race close, but said, “I don’t want you sleeping for the next 10 days. I need you on. Game on.”

Youngkin has largely stayed away from outside Republican political firepower. Instead, he's spent recent weeks trying to excite parent activists who oppose COVID classroom restrictions, curriculums they see as "un-American" and school transgender policies.

Youngkin seized on the issue after McAuliffe said during a gubernatorial debate last month, "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach." McAuliffe, meanwhile, has for months attempted to tie his opponent to Trump, who lost Virginia to Biden by 10 points last year.

At one point, Harris' speech was interrupted by protesters and she eventually responded, “We will not be distracted. We will not dissuaded. We will not be deterred. This election is too important.”