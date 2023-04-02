Harris finds new connections in Africa as historic figure

But like President Barack Obama before her, Harris has faced racism and questions when it comes to her heritage.

Her father was born in Jamaica, where most Black citizens trace their heritage to Africa through the slave trade, making it likely that Harris' own ancestors were enslaved.

Her mother was born in India, and the vice president was raised in California, contributing to a multicultural background that defies easy characterization. (It was her mother's Indian father who worked in Zambia decades ago, helping to settle refugees in the newly independent African country.) But Harris wrote in her book, "The Truths We Hold," that her mother was clear-eyed about what it meant to raise two daughters in the United States. "She knew that her adopted homeland would see Maya and me as black girls, and she was determined to make sure we would grow into confident, proud black women," Harris wrote. Harris wrote that when she arrived at Howard University in Washington, a predominantly Black institution that has educated generations of Black political and cultural leaders, she thought, "This is heaven." "There were hundreds of people, and everyone looked like me," Harris wrote. "The campus was a place where you didn't have to be confined to the box of another person's choosing." Harris was San Francisco's district attorney while Obama was running for president, and she defended him when his racial identity was questioned. He's the son of a white American mother and a Kenyan father, and he spent part of his youth in Indonesia. She told the San Francisco Chronicle that Obama "is opening up what has been a limited perspective of who is an African American." "We are diverse and multifaceted," Harris said. "People are bombarded with stereotypical images and so they are limited in their ability to imagine our capacity." Harris faced the same strain of commentary during her own presidential campaign in 2020. "I think they don't understand who Black people are. I'm not going to spend my time trying to educate people about who Black people are," she said in a radio interview at the time. The relationship between the African diaspora and Africans on the continent has been complicated by the history of slavery. African Americans often aren't sure of their roots because their ancestors were kidnapped and traded. According to the vice president's office, Harris hasn't traced her heritage back here, either. Nevertheless, Sharpley-Whiting said the bond to Africa remains strong for many Black Americans.

"They recognize it as the place where their ancestors started, and they recognize the resilience of those ancestors," she said. Harris confronted that history when she visited Cape Coast Castle in Ghana, one of dozens of forts in West Africa where enslaved Africans were imprisoned and then loaded onto ships bound for the Americas. The Caribbean — including Jamaica — was one of the destinations. "I'm still processing a lot of it," she told reporters the following day. She lingered on the experiences of pregnant women who were imprisoned there — their babies were taken from them and the women were sent off across the ocean. "The brutality, the inhumane treatment of human beings is profound," she said. "And the lasting trauma of that cannot be denied." But she soon turned to another topic when asked what she wanted Black Americans to take away from her trip to Africa. The message, she said, wasn't just about "how the diaspora came to be."

It’s about “the resilience, the strength, fortitude, the brilliance, the excellence.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP