Harris, home in California, gets a look at wildfire damage

The small community where Harris spoke is within the Sierra National Forest, where a fast-moving wildfire was sparked over Labor Day weekend. State fire and forest officials described the status of the fire to Harris and Newsom before they addressed reporters. Dean Gould, the forest supervisor, told Newsom and Harris that he’d never seen such an aggressive fire in the area.

The two then briefly walked around a burned-out property where a charred truck, a washer and dryer, and a brick chimney remained standing. Harris said such chimneys remind her of tombstones.

Newsom repeated his frequent remark that anyone who denies climate change should come to California. He took a slightly sharper tone than he did with Trump on Monday, when he said the two could "agree to disagree" on climate change while asking the president to respect the difference of opinion.

Harris’ return to California marked her first time staying overnight at her Los Angeles home since March, when the pandemic limited travel. She’s mostly been staying at her residence in Washington, D.C., though she’s ramped up campaign travel in recent weeks. She was set to campaign in Las Vegas later Tuesday.

Harris said the climate crisis can't be detached from the other crises of public health, the economy and systemic racism. She often speaks about all four as the major issues facing America. But she didn't directly answer a question about how she and Joe Biden would prioritize the four if they win the White House.

“Were it not COVID, we'd still be probably wearing masks right now," she said, herself wearing a black mask. “This air is potentially toxic. When we are talking about the climate crisis, we are talking about a public health crisis."

Mark Johnson, left, unit chief for Cal Fire in Fresno, watches Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are briefed on the damage during the Creek Fire at Pine Ridge Elementary, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Auberry, Calif. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Credit: Gary Kazanjian Credit: Gary Kazanjian

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talk as they asses the damage during the Creek Fire at Pine Ridge Elementary, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Auberry, Calif. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Credit: Gary Kazanjian Credit: Gary Kazanjian

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., talk as they asses the damage during the Creek Fire at Pine Ridge Elementary, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Auberry, Calif. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Credit: Gary Kazanjian Credit: Gary Kazanjian

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom discuss the damage during the Creek Fire at Pine Ridge Elementary, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Auberry, Calif. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Credit: Gary Kazanjian Credit: Gary Kazanjian

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., bumps elbows with first responders as she was briefed on the Creek Fire at Pine Ridge Elementary, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Auberry, Calif. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Credit: Gary Kazanjian Credit: Gary Kazanjian

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom are briefed on the damage during the Creek Fire at Pine Ridge Elementary, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Auberry, Calif. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Credit: Gary Kazanjian Credit: Gary Kazanjian

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., bumps elbows with Fresno County Board of Supervisor, Nathan Magsig, before she was briefed on the Creek Fire at Pine Ridge Elementary, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Auberry, Calif. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Credit: Gary Kazanjian Credit: Gary Kazanjian

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., bumps elbows with first responders as she was briefed on the Creek Fire at Pine Ridge Elementary, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 in Auberry, Calif. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Credit: Gary Kazanjian Credit: Gary Kazanjian