Harris, Pelosi to make history seated behind Biden at speech

Pelosi, 81, reclaimed the powerful leadership post during Republican Trump's presidency and sat behind him during his final two speeches to Congress, famously ripping up her copy of Trump's remarks in 2020 as cameras continued to roll after he was finished addressing lawmakers.

Harris made history last year by becoming the first woman and first Black and Indian American person elected vice president. In her role as president of the Senate, she joins Pelosi to preside over Wednesday's joint session.

Harris, 56, was in her first term representing California in the U.S. Senate when she and Biden were elected. Her office declined comment Wednesday on her historic role in the president's address, preferring to let the moment speak for itself.

Apart from the speech Wednesday, Harris and Pelosi have notched another first in U.S. and women's history. They are first and second, respectively, in the line of presidential succession.