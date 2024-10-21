Harris raises $633 million in the third quarter but spends heavily in final push

The former president's campaign, the Republican National Committee and affiliated groups previously reported raising $160 million in September. By October, they had $283 million in the bank.

In breaking with Democratic tradition, Harris' campaign filed its finance records late Sunday before announcing their quarterly haul, reporting large monthly totals that have far exceeded those raised by Trump and the GOP since Harris took over at the top of the ticket from President Joe Biden in July.

Ahead of the filings, Democrats boasted figures from this year's third quarter, 95% of donations made to Harris were under $200. Around 6 million donors made over 13.1 million contributions, including 4.3 million people who donated for the first time this election cycle, according to the Harris campaign.

Harris also benefited from heavy hitter donors.

The vice president's team said she raised $55 million in one late September weekend where she went on a fundraising blitz in California. She raised $28 million at an event in Los Angeles that featured a bevy of stars including Jessica Alba, Lily Tomlin, and Stevie Wonder. She also raised $27 million during a San Francisco event, which was attended by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The prior weekend, Harris raised $27 million during a glitzy fundraiser in New York City.