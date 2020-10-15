Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said “neither of these individuals had any contact with Vice President Biden, with Sen. Harris or any other staff member since testing positive or in the 48-hour period prior to their positive test results.” But O'Malley Dillon said Harris would suspend travel for several days “out of an abundance of caution.”

Harris and Biden spent several hours together that day through multiple campaign stops, private meetings and a joint appearance in front of reporters at an airport. They were masked at all times in public, and aides said they were masked in private, as well. Biden and Harris have each had multiple negative tests since then. Harris has had two tests since Oct. 8, most recently Wednesday, O'Malley Dillon said. Biden's last announced negative test was Tuesday.