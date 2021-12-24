Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Harris tests negative for coronavirus after close contact

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, wearing a face mask, accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, arrives at the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
caption arrowCaption
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, wearing a face mask, accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, arrives at the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Nation & World
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
Vice President Kamala Harris' office says she has tested negative for the coronavirus after having close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative Friday for the coronavirus following her close contact earlier this week with an aide who later tested positive, her office said.

Harris, who is spending the holidays in Los Angeles, had tested negative Wednesday after she was told that the aide who had accompanied her throughout the day Tuesday had tested positive.

Her office said she would be tested again Friday. A pair of tests — a rapid test and a more sensitive laboratory test — found no trace of the coronavirus, her office said.

Harris is fully vaccinated, has received a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose and is regularly tested under White House COVID-19 protocols. She is to be tested again on Monday.

The aide also is fully vaccinated and boosted, and had tested negative earlier this week and every day during the prior week, Harris' office said.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, on Friday delivered doughnuts and holiday greetings to the firefighters at Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94.

"You are so special and we really do appreciate you and we thank you," she told them.

Emhoff also tested negative on Friday, Harris' office said.

caption arrowCaption
Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
caption arrowCaption
Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a face mask speaks, with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, wearing a face mask, accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, speaks with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, wearing a face mask, accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, speaks with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
caption arrowCaption
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, wearing a face mask, accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, speaks with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

caption arrowCaption
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, wearing a facemask, accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, second from left, speaks with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Vice President Kamala Harris, left, wearing a facemask, accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, second from left, speaks with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
caption arrowCaption
Vice President Kamala Harris, left, wearing a facemask, accompanied by her husband, Douglas Emhoff, second from left, speaks with firefighters while visiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Station 94, in Los Angeles, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: How will Biden's COVID-19 test giveaway work?
2
US Navy warship sidelined with COVID-19 outbreak
3
NHL postpones 14 games; won't resume play until Tuesday
4
Live updates: Tulane delays spring start over virus surge
5
COVID-19 makes Biden's 1st White House Christmas less merry
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top