Harris to announce huge community solar deal in Ga. visit

White House officials touted the role of Georgia's two Democratic senators, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, in approving the climate law and pushing for provisions to boost solar. Those efforts are in contrast to the Republican House member who represents Dalton, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who voted against the climate law and wants to repeal parts of it, a senior official said Wednesday.

Greene, a conservative firebrand who appeared at a rally in New York to protest the arrest of former President Donald Trump, has sharply criticized the Inflation Reduction Act, especially a plan to hire 87,000 new IRS employees. Thousands of those hired will be armed agents, Greene said, a claim the IRS has strongly disputed.

Employees to be hired under the new law will not all be auditors and many will be replacing workers who are expected to quit or retire, the IRS said. Armed special agents make up a small sliver of the IRS workforce.

Greene has said she is “excited to have jobs” in her district from the Qcells plant.