Harris to mark 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma

Visiting Alabama during a congressional pilgrimage that coincides with the anniversary, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said he hoped some compromise still might be able to save the voting rights bill named for Lewis.

“The John Lewis bill means a lot to us because so many of us worked together on the bill with John being the leader and the inspiration,” Hoyer said during an interview in Birmingham on Friday.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 gutted a portion of the 1965 law that required certain states with a history of discrimination in voting, mainly in the South, to get U.S. Justice Department approval before changing the way they hold elections.

The supporters of the end of preclearance said the requirement — while necessary in the 1960s — was was no longer needed. Voting rights activists have warned the end of preclearance is emboldening states to pass a new wave of voting restrictions.

President Joe Biden used a small portion of his State of the Union speech to renew his plea for Congress to take action.

“The most fundamental right in America is the right to vote – and to have it counted. And it’s under assault. In state after state, new laws have been passed, not only to suppress the vote, but to subvert entire elections,” Biden said.

The sweeping legislation called the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act would restore the preclearance requirement and the put nationwide standards for how elections operate — such as making Election Day a national holiday and allowing early voting nationwide — stablish rules for redistricting criteria.

The annual Bloody Sunday remembrance has become a regular stop for politicians to pay homage to the foot soldiers of the civil rights movement and to make calls for action.

Harris will visit with civil rights leaders before speaking at the foot of the bridge. The bridge, named for a Confederate general and reputed Ku Klux Klan leader, has become an enduring symbol of the civil rights movement.

Harris will also take part in the annual event’s symbolic march across the bridge.

Several other members of President Joe Biden’s administration will also attend the event, including Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan.

Caption FILE - Alabama state troopers attack voting rights demonstrators in Selma, Ala., in this file photo from March 7, 1965. Despite being known worldwide as a beacon of voting rights, the city and surrounding Dallas County had one of the worst voter turnouts in Alabama for the 2020 presidential election, and some are trying to increase voter participation. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - Alabama state troopers attack voting rights demonstrators in Selma, Ala., in this file photo from March 7, 1965. Despite being known worldwide as a beacon of voting rights, the city and surrounding Dallas County had one of the worst voter turnouts in Alabama for the 2020 presidential election, and some are trying to increase voter participation. (AP Photo/File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - The sun sets over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in this file photo from March 6, 2015. Despite being known worldwide as a beacon of voting rights, the city and surrounding Dallas County had one of the worst voter turnouts in Alabama for the 2020 presidential election, and some are trying to increase voter participation. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill Caption FILE - The sun sets over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., in this file photo from March 6, 2015. Despite being known worldwide as a beacon of voting rights, the city and surrounding Dallas County had one of the worst voter turnouts in Alabama for the 2020 presidential election, and some are trying to increase voter participation. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

Caption FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, singing "We Shall Overcome," President Barack Obama, third from left, walks holding hands with Amelia Boynton, who was beaten during "Bloody Sunday," as they and the first family and others including Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga, left of Obama, walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., for the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a landmark event of the civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Caption FILE - In this March 7, 2015, file photo, singing "We Shall Overcome," President Barack Obama, third from left, walks holding hands with Amelia Boynton, who was beaten during "Bloody Sunday," as they and the first family and others including Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga, left of Obama, walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., for the 50th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," a landmark event of the civil rights movement. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin