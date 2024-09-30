Harris, Trump shift plans after Hurricane Helene's destruction

In addition to being humanitarian crises, natural disasters can create political tests for elected officials, particularly in the closing weeks of a presidential campaign.

At the beginning of a rally in Las Vegas on Sunday, Harris said "we will stand with these communities for as long as it takes to make sure that they are able to recover and rebuild."

President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak about his administration's response to Hurricane Helene on Monday morning. He plans to visit areas affected by the storm later this week, with efforts to not disrupt response efforts.

Trump, speaking in Erie, Pa., on Sunday, described the storm as "a big monster hurricane" that had "hit a lot harder than anyone even thought possible."

He criticized Harris for attending weekend “fundraising events with her radical left lunatic donors” in California while the storm hit.

“She ought to be down in the area where she should be,” Trump said.

The White House said Harris would visit impacted areas “as soon as it is possible without disrupting emergency response operations.” She also spoke with Gov. Roy Cooper of North Carolina, and she received a briefing from Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell while she was traveling.

