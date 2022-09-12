Harry Styles hits Toronto for 'My Policeman' premiere

"My Policeman," in which Styles stars alongside Emma Corrin and David Dobson, features arguably the fullest dramatic performance yet from 28-year-old pop star. He stars as a closeted 1950s policeman in Brighton, England, who falls in love with a museum curator (Dobson) yet marries a local schoolteacher (Corrin). It's a tasteful period piece, inspired by the life of "Howards End" author E.M. Forster, split between the '50s and four decades later, in which the three characters are played by Gina McKee, Linus Roache and Rupert Everett.

Throngs of fans followed Style's every move in Toronto, a whirlwind day that included a staged interview with the movie's filmmakers and cast, a quick stop to pick up an ensemble award given by the festival to the "My Policeman" stars and the premiere, itself, in which the usual post-movie Q&A was shortened and trimmed of questions from the audience.