Harthorne Wingo, 73, fan favorite on Knicks title team, dies

Apart from Frazier, Wingo played on a title team with the likes of Willis Reed, Earl Monroe, Bill Bradley, Dave DeBusschere, Jerry Lucas, Dick Barnett and Phil Jackson.

Wingo was from Tryon, a town in Polk County near the Blue Ridge Mountains in North Carolina. He played in junior college before making his way to New York and earning a reputation as an elite playground player at the famed Rucker Park.

As a Knick, he may not have played much but he won over Madison Square Garden fans. They’d chant for Wingo to come off the bench, delighting in the lyrical ring of his name, as if they had just completed a winning Bingo card.

The Beastie Boys referenced Wingo's name in a rap lyric to the song “Lay It On Me” more than a decade after Wingo's Knicks career had ended.

