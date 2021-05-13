Harvey Mason jr. becomes official CEO of Recording Academy

The academy, which produces the Grammy Awards annually, made the announcement Thursday. Mason, a successful Grammy-nominated producer who has worked with Beyoncé, Chris Brown and Toni Braxton, has been the interim leader at the academy since January 2020. He was previously chair of the academy’s board.

Mason is the first Black president and CEO of the academy. The announcement comes two weeks after the academy voted to remove its anonymous nomination review committees — groups that determined the contenders for key awards at the coveted music show.