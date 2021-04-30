Harvey Weinstein extradition could face further delays

Judge Kenneth Case agreed, noting that only a challenge from Weinstein or an objection from the governor would halt the process.

“I can tell you I intend to file and I will do it as quickly as possible,” his attorney, Norman Effman, said. He did not say what would be in the filing.

Weinstein initially was charged in California in a criminal complaint, and then indicted by a grand jury on March 15.

He maintains his innocence and contends that any sexual activity was consensual.

Effman earlier requested a “humanitarian” delay of Weinstein's already pandemic-delayed extradition to attend to his medical needs, but the request was denied by California prosecutors. Weinstein, the lawyer said, is scheduled to undergo two medical procedures, an eye surgery and a dental procedure.

He said earlier this month that Weinstein is “almost technically blind” and has lost four teeth while behind bars. He also survived a bout with the coronavirus in March.

A jury found Weinstein guilty of raping an aspiring actress in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and sexually assaulting a production assistant at his apartment in 2006 by forcibly performing oral sex on her.

The Hollywood producer’s lawyers have appealed his 2020 conviction.

Weinstein was acquitted of first-degree rape and two counts of predatory sexual assault stemming from actor Annabella Sciorra’s allegations of a mid-1990s rape.