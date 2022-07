Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff

All but one of Florida's 67 counties have an elected sheriff, and they wield enormous influence in part because they're often the only countywide elected official. They head agencies that typically patrol unincorporated portions of their county but also provide backup to city police departments and sometimes patrol small cities that lack their own force. Many, like Marceno, hold made-for-YouTube news conferences and use TikTok and other social media — frequently going just as viral as the perpetrators.

Take Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson, in Florida’s Panhandle.

During a recent news conference about a burglary, Johnson, elected in 2016, said a homeowner had fired shots but didn't hit the suspect. Johnson encouraged that homeowner to take a gun safety course offered every other Saturday at the sheriff's office so he could better take matters into his own hands.

“Learn to shoot a lot better,” Johnson said. “Save the taxpayers’ money.”

On the Atlantic Coast, near Cape Canaveral, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey makes a game of crime — literally. His weekly " Wheel of Fugitive " videos feature the sheriff spinning a wheel with photos of 10 of the county's most wanted.

“Everybody watches it. Even the fugitives watch it” to see who becomes “fugitive of the week,” Ivey said.

The lucky winner of one recent episode was a 32-year-old white male accused of petit theft and failure to appear. The sheriff, first elected in 2012, looked into the camera as if speaking directly to the man and urged him to surrender: “Stop messing up and stop breaking the law. Get all of it behind you.”

The Twitter account of Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco — who has starred in A&E Network’s “Live PD” show — made a splash with local “Sad Criminal of the Day” posts. His agency also copyrighted the now-viral hashtag, #9pmroutine, a reminder to lock car doors and homes every night.

In January, the department cut off social media comments because the accounts fell victim to their success. With over 300,000 Facebook followers — more than double that of much larger Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in nearby Tampa — Nocco said people were too often reporting crimes online rather than calling 911.

Over in central Florida is, perhaps, the highest-profile enemy of Florida Man (and Florida Woman).

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, who constantly targets gangs, drug dealers and prostitution rings in his folksy Southern drawl, has been a frequent hit on TV since he was first elected with no party affiliation in 2005. Judd says of school shooters: "We're going to shoot you graveyard dead."

He also has praised homeowners for firing on intruders, including one last December: “He gave him an early Christmas present. Only Santa Claus gets to come in your house,” Judd told a news conference.

Judd often refers to the Polk County Jail as the "Polk Pokey," and last holiday season, his office sold their version of the popular Elf on the Shelf doll, dubbed Sheriff on a Shelf, and he personally autographed Sheriff Judd bobbleheads.

One of Judd's latest targets was not exactly the crime of the century. But Judd had plenty to say about a woman accused of assaulting workers at a McDonald's because her order was wrong.

“She’s a pretty lady. But she was McMad,” Judd said on May 20. “I don’t know if she was two fries short of a Happy Meal, but she created a McMess and acted like a McNut. ... This is Polk County. We don’t put up with that McJunk.”

Anderson reported from St. Petersburg, Florida.

Combined Shape Caption In this undated image taken from video and made available by the Polk County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Grady Judd holds a bobblehead of his likeness given to him by his staff. The bobble head and others like it were sold to benefit the Sheriff department charities. Sheriff Judd, with his folksy Southern drawl, uses social media to target drug dealers, prostitution rings, gangs and human traffickers. (Polk County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this undated image taken from video and made available by the Polk County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Grady Judd holds a bobblehead of his likeness given to him by his staff. The bobble head and others like it were sold to benefit the Sheriff department charities. Sheriff Judd, with his folksy Southern drawl, uses social media to target drug dealers, prostitution rings, gangs and human traffickers. (Polk County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

