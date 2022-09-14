Hasty Russian retreat leaves a devastated Ukrainian village

Feral dogs roams the mud-rutted streets, and authorities warn of mines and booby-traps in the weeds.

“Before, the village looked really beautiful,” said Klyzhen, who spent 45 days living in his building’s basement while Russian soldiers occupied his now-trashed apartment on the second floor. He eventually managed to flee, deciding to take his chances at checkpoints.

The Russian soldiers were both frightened and paranoid, he said, and would check residents’ mobile phones for anything anti-Russian or anything they thought might give away their positions. Some people were taken away, and he never saw them again.

“I figured I could die at home or die at the checkpoint,” the 45-year-old said Tuesday. But he made it through, and returned after Hrakove was liberated.

After retaking the village, Ukrainian authorities removed abandoned Russian military vehicles, and exhumed the bodies of two men who had been buried by the side of a road after being shot in the head, Klyzhen said. He thinks they were Ukrainian soldiers, but he’s not sure.

“They were killing locals, shooting them,” he said. “There was nothing good in here.”

Serhii Lobodenko, head of the Chuhuiv district that includes Hrakove, said the area saw fierce battles during six months of occupation.

“There were a lot of destroyed roads, private houses, a lot of people dead and a lot of people missing, both military and civilians,” he said, as residents in nearby Chkalovske gathered to receive recently delivered aid. “Now we are trying to repair the infrastructure, the electricity and gas. The food is brought in because people did not have food.”

During the Russian occupation, Myronenko and his neighbors banded together to clear junk out of the basement of their apartment building and turn it into a shelter. With their apartments destroyed, it remains their home.

They found a couple of metal pipes and wedged them between the floor and the ceiling, hoping that would keep it from caving in as the building shook from explosions, said one of the four, 70-year-old Oleh Lutsai. They ventured outside to plant potatoes despite the incessant shelling, knowing they needed food to survive.

“Of course it was scary, it is very scary for everyone, when everything is shaking in here,” said Lutsai. An oil lamp hung on the wall, casting a soft glow over the cramped room. A kettle whistled softly on a wood-burning stove that Lutsai and his neighbors built.

Leaving wasn’t an option for him. “I'm 70 years old, I was born here," he said. “Even if I had to die here — but obviously I want to live — I just want to die in Ukrainian Ukraine, not (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s one. ... So why should I run away from here?”

Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY A bus stop damaged from shrapnel is seen on the road at the entrance of the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY A bus stop damaged from shrapnel is seen on the road at the entrance of the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY Anatolii Klyzhen carries an empty Russian army food ration packet that was left in his apartment while occupied by the Russian soldiers in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY Anatolii Klyzhen carries an empty Russian army food ration packet that was left in his apartment while occupied by the Russian soldiers in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY The site where the bodies of two men who had been buried by the side of a road is seen in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY The site where the bodies of two men who had been buried by the side of a road is seen in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY The letter Z, which has become the Russian emblem for the war, is seen on a damaged building that was occupied by Russian soldiers in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY The letter Z, which has become the Russian emblem for the war, is seen on a damaged building that was occupied by Russian soldiers in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY A damaged church is seen in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY A damaged church is seen in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY Oleh Lutsai, 70, shows the basement of a residential building where he is living with his neighbors in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The basement of the bombed-out apartment building became their home, and with their apartments destroyed, they continue to live there. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY Oleh Lutsai, 70, shows the basement of a residential building where he is living with his neighbors in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The basement of the bombed-out apartment building became their home, and with their apartments destroyed, they continue to live there. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY Anatolii Klyzhen stands next to the remains of a cluster-type munition in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY Anatolii Klyzhen stands next to the remains of a cluster-type munition in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY A cat sits next to the remains of equipment used by Russian soldiers in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY A cat sits next to the remains of equipment used by Russian soldiers in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY A hand grenade is seen on the road at the entrance of the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY A hand grenade is seen on the road at the entrance of the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY A dog walks past a car that was used by the Russian soldiers as a protection, according to Anatolii Klyzhen, in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY A dog walks past a car that was used by the Russian soldiers as a protection, according to Anatolii Klyzhen, in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY Oleh Lutsai, 70, stands in the basement of a residential building where he is living with his neighbors in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The basement of the bombed-out apartment building became their home, and with their apartments destroyed, they continue to live there. "I lived here for 70 years and even if I had to die here - but obviously I want to live - I just want to die in Ukrainian Ukraine, not Putin's one. ... So why should I run away from here?," says Lutsai. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY Oleh Lutsai, 70, stands in the basement of a residential building where he is living with his neighbors in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The basement of the bombed-out apartment building became their home, and with their apartments destroyed, they continue to live there. "I lived here for 70 years and even if I had to die here - but obviously I want to live - I just want to die in Ukrainian Ukraine, not Putin's one. ... So why should I run away from here?," says Lutsai. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa

Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY A destroyed car is seen next to heavily damaged houses in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa Combined Shape Caption HOLD FOR STORY A destroyed car is seen next to heavily damaged houses in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Russian troops occupied this small village southeast of Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv for six months before suddenly abandoning it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian forces advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive that swept southward. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa Credit: Leo Correa